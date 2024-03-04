Türkiye, with nearly 40 companies, is participating in the Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX 2024) defense fair, which kicked off on Monday in Qatar's capital.

High-level official delegations from around the world are expected to attend the three-day DIMDEX 2024, which will last until Wednesday, the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB) said in a statement.

The exhibition, which includes 39 other defense firms, is an important platform for the global defense industry to network, form partnerships, share information and discover innovations and capabilities across all defense fields.

The exhibition also features cutting-edge technologies in the land, naval and air defense sectors.

Turkish defense industry companies are exhibiting a variety of unmanned land and air vehicles, armored vehicle platforms, weapon systems, electronic systems, ammunition, simulators and logistic support products to participants, particularly those from the Middle East region.

Information on the advanced technological capabilities of Turkish defense products is available at the exhibition, which helps find new venues for cooperation opportunities.

Under the coordination of the SSB and with the support of the Defense and Aviation Industry Exporters' Association, major Turkish companies, including Anadolu Shipyard, Aselsan, Baykar Makina, BMC, Daersan, Havelsan, MKE, Nurol Makina, Rokestan, Simsoft and Yonca Shipyard are taking part in the fair, among others.

During the exhibition, which aims to prepare the ground for developing and deepening cooperation potential through new projects between Turkish defense industry companies and the countries participating in the exhibition, the Turkish official delegation will hold meetings with the host country's authorities and delegations from other countries.