Turkish defense and electronics giant Aselsan announced on Tuesday that it signed a new $1.1 billion contract to supply air defense systems to an overseas customer.

In a filing with Türkiye's Public Disclosure Platform (KAP), Aselsan said it expected the agreement to boost its revenue.

The company did not disclose the identity of the buyer, specify which air defense systems would be supplied or provide a delivery schedule.

Aselsan climbed from 43rd to 40th place in the 2026 Defense News Top 100 ranking, which ranks defense companies based on their revenue in the previous year.

The company became the first Turkish defense firm to enter the top 40 and remained the highest-ranked among five Turkish companies included in this year's list.

Aselsan supplies guns, missile launchers, radars and fire control systems for Türkiye's layered air defense network.

Its Korkut fire control system can coordinate 35-millimeter anti-aircraft guns with Hisar-A+ short-range missile launchers.

The Hisar family also includes Hisar-O, designed for medium-altitude air defense.

For long-range protection, Aselsan cooperates with Turkish missile manufacturer Roketsan and the defense research institute of the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBITAK SAGE) on the Siper air defense system.

According to the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB), the Siper system is designed to counter aerial threats, including fighter aircraft, cruise missiles and drones.