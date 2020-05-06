Leading Turkish defense and tech firm ASELSAN is set to export a remote-controlled weapon system to Bahrain for the country's naval forces.

Accordingly, ASELSAN signed a sales contract to supply the Gulf state with an advanced remote-controlled system for naval use, a statement by the company said Wednesday.

The defense giant aims to maintain its momentum in exports and production this year following a record-breaking year in 2019, the statement added.

"Aside from the latest sale of the remote-controlled weapon system to the Gulf, Aselsan – having been present in the market for more than a decade – has provided countries with technological solutions through direct sales, transfer of technology programs, local production and joint venture companies," the statement said.

ASELSAN plans to make further investments and step up activities with Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states in general and Bahrain in particular, it stressed.

Thanks to the defense giant's sustainable growth strategy, ASELSAN's remote-controlled weapon system is currently being used in 20 countries via both land-based and naval platforms.