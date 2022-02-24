A domestically developed submarine information distribution system (DBDS), produced as part of a project carried out by the Turkish defense industry with the Naval Forces Command, was installed on the TCG Preveze submarine, the first vessel of its class.

The system is provided by leading defense company Havelsan within the scope of the Preveze-class national production integrated combat management system (MÜREN-Preveze) project, an Anadolu Agency (AA) report said Thursday.

The installation, assembly, port and sea tests of the DBDS on the Turkish Naval Forces' TCG Preveze submarine have been successfully completed, the report said.

The system is designed to receive data from different sensors and systems, and to uninterruptedly distribute them to the relevant units so that submarines can perform all operational missions efficiently.

DBDS is described as the "heart" of the submarine because of the tasks it undertakes.

As part of the platform distribution systems family, DBDS fully integrates the weapon, sensor and navigation systems in submarines, which have the most complex technology after space vehicles.

The data is integrated via the system and can be recorded for analysis on operational effectiveness issues.

The system is an example of the Turkish navy's programmatic approach to defense projects. It has been selected for 47 platforms and delivered to 36 so far.

The navy’s Preveze-class submarine midlife modernization project recently reached a new milestone.

The sea acceptance trials of the inertial navigation system, CTD probes, chilled water system and static inverters have been finalized as part of the project, according to reports this month.

The modernization project includes the upgrade of four Preveze-class submarines: TCG Preveze (S-353), TCG Sakarya (S-354), TCG 18 Mart (S-355) and TCG Anafartalar (S-356).

The initiative has been carried out by leading naval platforms developer STM and prominent defense firms Aselsan and Havelsan in collaboration with state-run contractor ASFAT.