The Turkish defense and aviation industry achieved a new record in export figures in 2023 with total exports amounting to nearly $5.5 billion (TL 163.8 billion), up 27.1% year-over-year.

The shipments from the sector, which demonstrated robust performance throughout the year, contributed to the record-breaking export figure that surpassed the year's exports even before the year-end.

The figures from January through November amounted to $4.8 billion, compared to $4.4 billion recorded in 2022, according to Turkish Exporters Assembly (TIM) data.

With the December outbound shipments that stood at $719.1 million, as per TIM data, the defense and aviation industry saw $5.545 billion in exports in the previous year.

The progress demonstrated by the industry in the previous years, spearheaded by its combat drones, platforms, systems and missiles, triggered unprecedented demand and international recognition. This contributed to the sector's export performance steadily increasing in recent years.

With an increase of approximately 27% year-over-year, the sector soared to new heights but it remained slightly below the earlier announced target of $6 billion.

Throughout the year, the Turkish defense industry particularly excelled in exports of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), armored vehicles, naval platforms, ammunition and weapon systems. Strengthening its presence in the countries where exports were made, the sector also gained new customers this year.

Türkiye exports more than 230 defense industry products to approximately 170 countries. The aviation industry also exports aircraft structures, equipment and maintenance-repair services for the world's leading platform manufacturers.

Last year, unmanned aerial vehicle manufacturer Baykar inked what is said to be the largest defense export contract in Türkiye's history with Saudi Arabia, which came on the sidelines of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s three-country Gulf tour that included stops in Jeddah, Doha and Abu Dhabi.

The military turbodiesel engine PD170, powering national UAVs, also achieved its first export success last year.

Meanwhile, Bayraktar AKINCI was added to the series of unmanned aerial vehicles exported by the Turkish defense industry. The number of countries that signed contracts during the year reached eight.

The first export of the unmanned aerial vehicle BAHA was made to Africa, while the mini-spotter unmanned aerial system (UAS) TOGAN developed by Turkish defense firm STM, also made its first export to Africa.

The same company, one of the main pillars of the country's defense industry and frequently noted for its developed national systems, achieved another highly valuable development in 2023. STM for the first time exported the domestically developed fixed-wing national strike UAV system, known as 'Kamikaze UAV' in public, ALPAGU, entirely through local capabilities.

Last year, the sector also signed an international serial production contract for tank systems for the first time.

Likewise, export contracts were signed for both land and sea versions of air defense systems.

The first international delivery of the HAKIM Air Command and Control System developed by another pioneer in the field, Aselsan, was also realized in 2023.

The number of countries where Baykar's unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs) – Bayraktar TB2 and Bayraktar AKINCI, along with the CATS camera, were exported exceeded 10.

Moreover, the first outbound shipment of the "ELMAS screen" was made by integrating it into the cockpit of the ATAK Helicopter.

Türkiye's overall exports in 2023 reached a new record high of $255.8 billion, President Erdoğan announced Tuesday, which marked the third straight annual peak.

With the shipments ticking up 0.6% year-over-year, the target of $255 billion set in the government's medium-term program (MTP) unveiled in early September was broken.