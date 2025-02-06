Aselsan, one of Türkiye's top defense and technology companies, has opened an office in the Gulf nation of Oman, it announced Wednesday.

"The new office opened in Muscat, the capital of Oman, will be part of Aselsan's efforts to strengthen its presence in the Middle East and Gulf region, which currently has offices and subsidiaries in Qatar, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia and Jordan," said a statement released by the firm.

The Oman office will contribute to Aselsan's global advancement as it produces the best products in its field, develops game-changing technologies and expands its exports, according to the statement.

"Aselsan's presence in Oman will offer new opportunities for knowledge transfer and capacity-building activities between the two countries," it noted.

"This expansion is a testament to our commitment to providing advanced defense solutions and developing partnerships in the Gulf region. Our Muscat office will focus on marketing and trade," said Ahmet Akyol, Aselsan's CEO.

"We are excited to contribute to the security and technological advancement of Oman, as well as neighboring countries, through the development of Aselsan technologies, customer satisfaction and comprehensive after-sales support to end users."

The opening ceremony of Aselsan's Oman office was held with the participation of Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB) head Haluk Görgün, Türkiye's Ambassador to Muscat Muhammet Hekimoğlu, Akyol and representatives of other leading domestic companies, including Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) CEO Mehmet Demiroğlu, Havelsan General Manager Mehmet Akif Nacar and Roketsan General Manager Murat Ikinci.

As part of its expansion, the company opened offices in the UAE and Chile last year.