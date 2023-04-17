Turkish domestic tourism's favorite Ayvalık to be chockablock at Eid

Türkiye's Ayvalık, a favorite for domestic tourists as well as local Greeks in the neighboring Greek Island of Lesbos a short daily ferry ride away, is expected to be at full capacity during the Ramadan Bayram, also known as Eid al-Fitr, holidays.

Ümit Özgültekin, secretary-general of Ayvalık Tourism Development and Infrastructure Services Union, said: "Currently, our holiday reservations have reached 60%. We think that we will approach a 100% occupancy rate by the 20th of this month, just before the holiday," Balıkesir, Ayvalık, Türkiye, April 17, 2023.

AA