Daily Sabah logo

Politics
Diplomacy Legislation War On Terror EU Affairs Elections News Analysis
TÜRKİYE
Istanbul Education Investigations Minorities Expat Corner Diaspora
World
Mid-East Europe Americas Asia Pacific Africa Syrian Crisis Islamophobia
Business
Automotive Economy Energy Finance Tourism Tech Defense Transportation News Analysis
Lifestyle
Health Environment Travel Food Fashion Science Religion History Feature Expat Corner
Arts
Cinema Music Events Portrait Reviews Performing Arts
Sports
Football Basketball Motorsports Tennis
Opinion
Columns Op-Ed Reader's Corner Editorial
PHOTO GALLERY
JOBS ABOUT US RSS PRIVACY CONTACT US
© Turkuvaz Haberleşme ve Yayıncılık 2023

Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

Turkish domestic tourism's favorite Ayvalık to be chockablock at Eid

by Daily Sabah with AA Apr 17, 2023 10:01 pm +03 +03:00

Türkiye's Ayvalık, a favorite for domestic tourists as well as local Greeks in the neighboring Greek Island of Lesbos a short daily ferry ride away, is expected to be at full capacity during the Ramadan Bayram, also known as Eid al-Fitr, holidays.

Ümit Özgültekin, secretary-general of Ayvalık Tourism Development and Infrastructure Services Union, said: "Currently, our holiday reservations have reached 60%. We think that we will approach a 100% occupancy rate by the 20th of this month, just before the holiday," Balıkesir, Ayvalık, Türkiye, April 17, 2023.

AA

A beautiful street in downtown Ayvalık.

AA

AA

AA

AA

Ayvalık district of Balıkesir, one of the popular centers of the North Aegean region.

AA

AA

AA

AA

AA

AA

AA

RECOMMENDED