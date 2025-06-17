Baykar, Türkiye's leading manufacturer of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and Leonardo, one of Europe's largest defense companies, announced on Monday the establishment of a joint venture dedicated to the development of unmanned technologies, named LBA Systems.

Selçuk Bayraktar, the chairperson and CTO of Baykar and Roberto Cingolani, the CEO of Leonardo, signed the landmark agreement during the International Paris Airshow.

Leonardo and Baykar will be equal shareholders in the new company, the Italian company said in a press release.

Cingolani said Baykar and Leonardo had signed a joint venture for "next generation unmanned systems," whose production they plan to start in a short period of time, and voiced satisfaction with the signing.

Stating that he believes there is a gap in NATO and Europe in terms of UAVs (drones), Cingolani said the two companies have started working on the integration of payload systems, and that they aim to realize a successful landing on an aircraft carrier in the Italian Navy by the end of the year.

Noting that under the initiative, they will carry out production in four locations in Italy, including Ronchi dei Legionari, and that there will be a certification process for new machines, Cingolani said the planned date for the certificates is 2026.

Cingolani said that under the initiative, they aim to sell especially in the European market, which faces a significant shortage.

Asked what Leonardo saw to initiate such an initiative with Baykar, Cingolani said: "We visited Baykar for the first time, and the very impressive thing was that the production planning was amazing. We saw hundreds, maybe thousands, of young people. The average age was around 29 and there was a massive production capability, almost self-sufficient in terms of basic components, electronic sensing."

Emphasizing that he was very impressed by the Baykar facilities, Cingolani said: "This was not just a facility or a building, it was a city."

"Baykar is one of the world’s top sellers. So there must be a reason for that, right? And they grew so fast that, clearly, the indicators – technical, commercial and also the spirit of the company – were unique."

Cingolani said that they discussed technological complementarity with the company based on the positive impression they got from Baykar's facilities, and then decided to embark on joint ventures.

Saying he believes NATO's eastern wing needs to be strengthened, Cingolani added: "I think one priority is that Europe and other countries like Türkiye should create alliances, stronger business models and develop new technologies. Otherwise, the NATO alliance will be a table with a big leg and a small leg, and then ... it’s not safe, so we have to be moralized."

Noting that they have taken important steps with Baykar in the field of technology rather than politics, Cingolani said when asked about combining Turkish technology and weapons with Leonardo: "When you get married like in this joint venture, the portfolio is open to the other, why not? It will depend on specific requirements, market requirements, cost and also practical ability. There is no limitation whatsoever. We don't put any limit (on) future facilities, not only in a managed system, but also in other possible systems. Of course, we're thinking long term, so there could be even more other fields in the future."

On their decision to work with Leonardo, Bayraktar said their Italian partners have technologically excellent radar and payload systems.

Stating that they signed a "great complementary partnership” with Leonardo, Bayraktar said the two companies had signed a cooperation agreement.

Stating that they have very good cooperation with Leonardo and that they want to improve it, Bayraktar said: "It's always better to build partnerships, allies and commonality, and make sure the interests are aligned and the goals are aligned. So we already had collaboration with Leonardo, and we were happy with it."

Stating that cooperation is important not only for Europe and NATO but also for global security, Bayraktar said: "We believe it's going to work, we'll make sure it's going to work. We'll do our best, our teams will do our best. So it works for the best of the world."

Stating that the teams are conducting research on areas of mutual cooperation and that there may be new collaborations in the future in many areas, including space, Bayraktar noted that technology is changing rapidly in the field of aviation and that they are following developments.

'Work will be first carried out on Bayraktar TB3 and Akıncı platforms'

"Our joint venture established under the Leonardo-Baykar partnership has come to life as of today. Firstly, work will be carried out on the Bayraktar TB3 and Akıncı platforms," Bayraktar told Anadolu Agency (AA) after the press conference.

Bayraktar said that negotiations between Leonardo and Baykar are also continuing in the field of space, adding that they continue to cooperate primarily on the platforms developed between the two companies.

"Türkiye has become the country that works with the most countries in the world in the field of UAVs, especially in terms of opening up to the international market," he said, adding that Baykar holds 60% of the UAV export market in the world, while Türkiye holds 65% of that market.

Bayraktar said they are looking at whether there will be a more serious expansion in Western European markets, and added: "We were already working with European and NATO countries. In addition to this, we believe that this alliance will reach a much stronger capacity with the opportunities offered in an even larger portfolio, especially through payload systems."

Bayraktar said they aim to maintain their pioneering position in the field of UAVs by maintaining continuous innovations in the field.

"On behalf of Türkiye, on behalf of our national technology move ideal, we’re also working in the field of space."

Stating that they have been working toward the Kızılelma (combat jet) for 20 years since they were first established, he said: "Especially Kızılelma will revolutionize aviation and air combat. In addition, the Bayraktar TB3 and the naval versions of Kızılelma will revolutionize naval air combat. These are our goals in unmanned aerial vehicles."

Bayraktar said Baykar is working in the field of flying smart mobility, and stressed that they aim to continue their work with young people who believe in the national technology move, until they make Türkiye fully independent and prosperous in all other areas of technology.

He also said that with this joint venture between the two companies, it is valuable to strengthen the already existing ties between Italy and Türkiye, and that it is also important to strengthen security cooperation between Türkiye and Europe.

Saying that the world is going through a period of technological and geostrategic ruptures, Bayraktar added: "These are complex periods, where it is not clear where a crisis or a war situation will occur at any moment."

Stating that these alliance relations are important for world peace and stability, Bayraktar said: "The success and momentum that our country has shown in terms of the defense industry, especially over the last 20 years, is now making an impression all over the world. I believe that this cooperation and such collaborations are valuable in terms of opening up new markets and reaching higher capabilities."

Target: Europe, international markets

With the joint venture, Baykar and Leonardo aim to jointly evaluate opportunities in European and international markets.

The two companies have also agreed to explore new areas that will take their cooperation even further, ranging from commercial partnerships involving the parties' existing platforms to joint projects to be developed within multidimensional digital ecosystems.

Leonardo facilities involved in the project will include Ronchi dei Legionari, the center of excellence for the unmanned systems sector; Turin, where engineering and certification activities will be carried out; Tiburtina, Rome, where integrated multidimensional technologies will be developed; and Grottaglie, for the production of advanced composite materials.

The two companies had signed a memorandum of understanding on the joint venture this March in Rome.