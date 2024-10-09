Selçuk Bayraktar, the chairman and Chief Technology Officer of Türkiye's drone magnate Baykar Technology, received Kyrgyzstan's "Dank State Award" for his company's contributions to the country's defense sector.

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov presented the award to Bayraktar, a prominent Turkish engineer and entrepreneur, at the Presidential Palace in the capital Bishkek.

Bayraktar played a key role in developing Türkiye’s indigenous drones, including the Bayraktar TB2, which received international attention for their effectiveness.

Earlier, Japarov welcomed Bayraktar to the Presidential Palace and the two discussed various issues, according to a Kyrgyz Presidency statement.

During the meeting, Japarov highlighted the importance of strengthening cooperation with leading international companies like Baykar Technology to enhance the country's defense capabilities, develop its national military-industrial systems, and bolster regional security.

Bayraktar expressed Baykar Technology's readiness to deepen its cooperation with Kyrgyzstan, emphasizing the role of modern technologies in ensuring border security and creating effective deterrence against potential threats.

Later, Japarov presented Bayraktar with the "Kyrgyzstan Dank State Award" in recognition of his significant contributions to Kyrgyzstan's defense capabilities and military potential.

As a gesture of appreciation, Bayraktar presented Japarov with a model of the Akıncı unmanned aerial vehicle, featuring depictions of key scenes from Kyrgyzstan's Manas Epic on its wings.

Regarding being given the award, Bayraktar said, "I am deeply honored to receive the Kyrgyzstan Dank State Award, presented by His Excellency Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov. I sincerely thank him for their hospitality and efforts to strengthen our bilateral friendship."

"The Turkic world is moving forward with confident steps toward the future," he said.