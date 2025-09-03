Turkish defense company Havelsan will provide expertise and comprehensive training for pilots of the B-250 light attack and training aircraft, developed by UAE-based Calidus, according to a report on Tuesday.

Havelsan and Calidus signed an agreement earlier this year to develop a full training ecosystem for the B-250.

As one of Türkiye’s leading companies in simulator technologies, particularly renowned for its solutions in defense and aviation, Havelsan contributes to both platform development and personnel training through domestic and international projects.

Simulator technologies allow training at a fraction of the cost of actual flight hours, enabling pilots to practice dangerous scenarios, emergencies, and combat environments without risk. By experiencing mission areas and potential threats in simulations beforehand, pilots are better prepared for real-world operations.

Under the deal, Havelsan will develop a comprehensive training ecosystem for the B-250 with Calidus.

The agreement, signed in July at the International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF) 2025 in Istanbul, calls for Havelsan to provide an end-to-end integrated training solution covering every stage of flight.

The flight training simulator will recreate real mission scenarios with advanced flight dynamics, while partial mission simulators will focus on mission-critical maneuvers and subsystems.

A cockpit entry and exit training device will offer safety-focused instruction for emergency evacuations, while the briefing and debriefing station will serve as a platform to plan missions, analyze outcomes, and evaluate performance.

A digital training infrastructure will integrate theoretical knowledge with practical experience.

Havelsan’s systems will be installed at Calidus facilities in the UAE, enabling pilots to master the full operational range of the B-250 before entering the cockpit, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

Mehmet Akif Nacar, general manager of Havelsan, said the project shows the company’s dedication to developing “human-centered, integrated and reliable systems.”

Khalifa Murad Al Balooshi, CEO of Calidus, said his firm chose Havelsan for its expertise in training and simulation technologies, which provide B-250 users with modern, advanced, and future-proof capabilities. He added that the collaboration lays the foundation for a long-term strategic partnership.