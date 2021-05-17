Capital Ankara-based Turkish defense firm Troy Teknoloji Savunma has developed 40-millimeter mini rockets for mini and micro unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) within the scope of its research and development (R&D) studies.

The company, established in Ankara in 2004, aims to increase efficiency with its services in the field of high-explosive warheads, along with other fields such as mini rockets, the armament of drones and unmanned ground vehicles (UGV) development and the design of high technology defense systems.

The mini rocket it recently developed is within the load limits that rotary or fixed-wing, low altitude, mini or micro-UAVs can carry. The rocket's infrastructure is suitable for a wide range of uses. The system, which is produced domestically and can be modified according to needs, will be useful in internal security and cross-border operations as well as in residential areas.

The 170 millimeters long mini ammunition is launched from the 550-millimeter shooter tube. The weight of the rocket corresponds to 500 grams (17 ounces) with a disposable shooter tube. Up to six rockets can be integrated into a mini-UAV.

The mini rocket has a maximum range of 2 kilometers (1.24 miles) and operates with an effective range of 100-500 meters (328-1,640 feet). The antipersonnel warhead with a smart plug is effective within a radius of 12 meters. The armor-piercing warhead penetration capability corresponds to the STANAG 4569 Level 2.

The main purpose of the system is to determine threat elements from a certain distance in a controlled manner or to neutralize previously determined targets without sending personnel to the danger zone.

This system is domestically produced, low-cost and modifiable according to the needs of the local authorities. It also offers the advantage of being easy to use, lightweight and can be carried by the personnel in multiple units.

It can hit and destroy fixed targets such as unarmored and light armored vehicles, buildings and small structures by mounting the mini rocket on small UAVs and UGVs.