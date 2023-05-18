Prominent Turkish defense industry company Roketsan’s laser-guided mini-missile system Mete, the smallest version of the guided missiles that the company developed, is ready for mass production, Roketsan said in a statement Thursday.

The company shared the update on its official Twitter account with video footage showing test firings of the missile system.

Mete has a range of about 1 kilometer (0.62 miles) and weighs 3 kilograms (6.6 pounds) and can be launched from unmanned land and small unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Mete, the launcher, which can be integrated into different vehicles rather than being a laser-guided missile, will enable the launch of guided missiles on many platforms with its command-and-control infrastructure, according to earlier statements by company officials.

Roketsan is a leading developer of missile and rocket systems. The company has developed several types of smart ammunition that were fired from Turkish Bayraktar TB2 unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs) in several warzones, including Syria, Nagorno-Karabakh and Ukraine, destroying enemy military gear from tanks and howitzers to air defense systems.

The smart micro munition (MAM) family of Roketsan includes the MAM-T, the MAM-C and the MAM-L.

The MAM is a laser-guided system produced by Roketsan for armed drones, light attack aircraft and fighter aircraft.

The MAM-C is the high-explosive variant, while the MAM-L is the thermobaric version. The biggest of the bunch, the MAM-T is the long-range variant.

The MAM-T, the new member of the family, was used for the first time during the firing test.

Other precision-guided munitions developed by Roketsan include the short-range anti-tank weapon, Karaok; the medium-range anti-tank weapon system, OMTAŞ; the laser-guided long-range anti-tank missile system, L-UMTAS; the long-range anti-tank missile system, UMTAS; the laser-guided missile, Cirit; the smart loitering munition, Alpagut; the cruise missile, Çakır; the long-range cruise missile that can be launched from a tactical wheeled land vehicle, Kara Atmaca; the guidance kit, Laçin; the guidance kit, Teber; the SOM-J stand-off missile and the 120 mm laser-guided tank gun ammunition, Tanok.