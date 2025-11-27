One of Türkiye's leading domestic arms manufacturers, Sarsılmaz, is increasing its presence in the U.S. market, a report said on Thursday, indicating the company's recognition in the media this week.

According to a statement made by Sarsılmaz Weapon Industry, the company achieved a significant success this week by featuring in three prestigious U.S. media publications through its U.S. representative, SAR USA.

Based in Miami, SAR USA is the exclusive U.S. importer for Sarsılmaz, the renowned Turkish manufacturer.

This visibility once again confirms the company's rise on the international stage and its growing influence in the global defense media. This development, which reinforces the trust in Turkish engineering within the U.S. market, provides a solid foundation for the brand to expand its market share.

Guns & Ammo, one of the most prestigious publications of the U.S. firearms industry, featured Sarsılmaz's SAR9 SOCOM Compact model on the cover of this month's issue. The publication offered a detailed review of the model’s design philosophy, technical capabilities and performance tests, highlighting it as a standout in the modern pistol segment.

Another achievement of Sarsılmaz was having its SAR9 SC Gen3 model named “Handgun of the Week” in American Rifleman magazine. In a video review prepared by the magazine, which quickly reached a wide audience on social media, the pistol was praised for its compact structure, ergonomics and high performance.

RECOIL, a platform specializing in firearms and tactical gear, also examined the SAR9 series in detail during the same week. In its in-depth coverage, the platform emphasized Sarsılmaz’s product diversity, engineering strength and user-focused design approach.

By increasing its brand awareness in the U.S. market, Sarsılmaz has also become an important reference point for the international competitiveness of Turkish defense industry products.

Operating since 1880 and being one of Türkiye's largest private-sector firearms manufacturers, Sarsılmaz offers a wide range of products for both military and civilian segments. Its U.S. representative, SAR USA, plays a critical role in introducing the brand to American consumers and supports its global growth strategy.