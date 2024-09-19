Turkish missile producer Roketsan aims to strengthen its market share and expand its reach in Africa, showcasing its products at a major defense expo held in South Africa this week.

The company, which has been positioned as one of the top firms in the global missile market, joined the AAD (Africa Aerospace and Defence) exhibition held in South Africa to increase its market share in Africa.

The premier exhibition in the African continent, AAD opened its doors on Sept. 18 and is set to run until Sept. 22. It is dubbed as Africa’s only aerospace and defense expo that combines both a trade exhibition and an air show, being held biennially.

Roketsan, Türkiye's flag bearer in rocket and missile technologies, is set to introduce its next-generation technology products to African countries by participating in the fair.

Evaluating their participation in AAD 2024, Roketsan General Manager Murat Ikinci stated, "As one of the world's top 100 defense companies, we proudly continue to wave our flag in many regions. African countries, which have strong collaborations with our country and our defense industry, are also important to us."

"AAD 2024, held in South Africa, is of significant importance as it will allow us to strengthen our relations with the entire African region and open doors to new exports through the meetings we will hold," he added.

"With our participation in this fair, we aim to strengthen the defense of our African friends by presenting our state-of-the-art products to them."

At AAD 2024, Roketsan is showcasing products from its distinguished product range, including products of its Smart Micro Munition family – MAM-C, MAM-L, and MAM-T, anti-tank systems such as the short-range anti-tank weapon (Karaok), laser-guided missile Cirit, the medium-range anti-tank weapon system (OMTAŞ), laser-guided long-range anti-tank missile system (L-UMTAS) – and air defense products such as the Sungur Air Defense Missile System and Hisar-O Air Defense Missile.

In addition to these products, Roketsan's stand also features the TRG-122 and TRLG-230 missiles, the ÇAKIR cruise missile, the TEBER-81 guidance kit, as well as the KMC-U Tactical Missile Weapon System and the BURÇ Mobile Air Defense System, which are among the products specially introduced to the African market.