Multi-purpose patrol boats developed and manufactured by companies within the Turkish defense industry umbrella will be exported to Southeast Asia, according to a report on Tuesday.

The Turkish defense industry, which has increased its exports to over $10 billion with its wide range of products, is adding new milestones to this success with new platforms.

With the increasing need for detection, tracking and defense against threats from the sea, the Turkish shipbuilding sector's solutions covering different classes are increasing their effectiveness in international markets with their export successes.

Bay Galata, an international defense contractor, and Kraken Marine Industries, specializing in design and engineering, have successfully implemented a model for bringing boutique and high-tech products to the global market, according to information obtained by firms last week.

Through the partnership between Bay Galata and Kraken Marine, two armored and weaponized multi-purpose patrol boats will be exported to a country in Southeast Asia, an Anadolu Agency (AA) report said.

Thus, the Turkish shipbuilding sector will make its first export of this class of naval platform to a country in Southeast Asia.

The partnership aims to increase the footprint of Turkish products and strengthen the presence of the Turkish shipbuilding industry both domestically and regionally by successfully completing its first project.

In the Southeast Asian market, traditionally dominated by European or U.S.-made boats, Turkish boats will find their place with their "high performance/cost" ratio, which will also serve as a reference for other countries in the region.

Marine vehicles and technologies produced in Türkiye prove themselves with their technical capabilities, prices and references, while also being supported by pre- and post-sales services, training programs, and local production incentives for buyer countries provided by companies. Shipbuilding capabilities, technical, electronic, and navigation programs, as well as local solutions in weapons and turret systems, stand out.

Ability to respond quickly to threats

Armored and weaponized multi-purpose patrol boats offer significant potential in meeting the maritime security needs of countries in the region.

Multi-purpose patrol boats will enable rapid response with their high maneuverability and speed in the face of problems such as piracy, smuggling, and illegal fishing in Southeast Asian waters.

The armored nature of the boats will allow personnel to be protected from fire during operations in narrow channels or river mouths. Thanks to their weapon systems, the boats will transform from mere observation vessels into active defense/attack platforms.

The capabilities inherent in the design of the boats will allow them to perform balanced duties in open seas as well as deliver high performance in shallow waters.