The Turkish defense industry has delivered two more maritime patrol aircraft developed with a high contribution of domestic production to the Navy, head of the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB) said.

Ismail Demir made the statement late Thursday via his Twitter account, informing that the two P-72 maritime patrol aircraft developed under the Meltem-3 project were delivered to the Naval Forces Command (DzKK).

"We have added new steel-wing guards to our Blue Homeland (protection). We have delivered two more P-72 Marine Patrol Aircraft to the DzKK as part of the Meltem-3 Project. Our Marine Patrol planes, which serve as the strategic element of the DzKK, add strength to our country's power in the sky," his tweet read.

Following the delivery of the first maritime patrol aircraft on Dec. 10, 2020, an additional three such aircraft and a general-purpose maritime aircraft were entered into the inventory of the Turkish Navy this year.

Turkey had previously used its domestically built maritime patrol aircraft in missions across several regions, including the Black Sea, the Aegean, the Eastern Mediterranean and Libya's coast. With the latest delivery, the number of the P-72 aircraft, which is seen as an important force multiplier for protecting the seas surrounding Turkey, dubbed Blue Homeland, reached four.

The Italian defense firm Leonardo is the main contractor of the Meltem project carried out under the SSB, while prominent Turkish defense industry firms, namely the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), Aselsan, Havelsan and Milsoft, are subcontractors.

The last two aircraft to be produced within the project's scope are planned to be completed in 2022.