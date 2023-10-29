The Turkish Naval Forces Command conducted Sunday the largest official parade in history including the passage of 100 warships through Istanbul Strait in honor of the centenary of the Republic of Türkiye.

The ships including TCG Anadolu, an amphibious assault ship capable of staying at sea for 50 days, commissioned earlier this year were set to participate in the official parade in the Istanbul Strait.

Türkiye’s first national frigate, TCG Istanbul, which has not yet entered the inventory of the navy, was also to take part in the parade.

During the passage, under the command of the Navy Commander Admiral, the convoy was due to salute President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Navy Commander Adm. Ercüment Tatlıoğlu was due to carry out the command and control of the largest and most comprehensive parade ceremony in the history of the Turkish Navy.

The "100 Ships in the 100th Year" parade will also include TCG Nusret, 11 frigates, 10 submarines, four corvettes, four patrol ships, 17 assault boats, eight mine countermeasure vessels, five fuel tankers, six amphibious landing ships, 10 tank landing ships, 18 auxiliary vessels and four attack boats.

Fourteen aircraft, including F-16s and F-4s from the Air Forces Command, will accompany the ships.

The 1st Army Command will perform 101-gun salutes during the passage.

Earlier during the day, the Republic Day ceremony was held on the domestically produced TCG Anadolu with the participation of high-ranking soldiers and ship personnel, as per Demirören News Agency (DHA).

Aerial view of TCG Anadolu docked in Sarayburnu, Istanbul, Türkiye, Oct. 25, 2023. (AA Photo)

At the ceremony, which started with a moment of silence and the National Anthem, the message of the Minister of National Defense Yaşar Güler was read.

Ahead of the official parade of the ships that was due at 5 p.m. local time, a press briefing was held at the TCG Anadolu, the largest warship of the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK), anchored in Sarayburnu.

The briefing was given by Rear Adm. Gökçen Fırat, the first female admiral of the Turkish Armed Forces and Head of Defense Planning and Project Management of the Naval Forces Command, who was promoted to admiral within the scope of the Supreme Military Council decisions taken this year.

Fırat said that the largest official parade in the history of the Turkish navy will be commanded by the Commander of the Naval Forces, Admiral Tatlıoğlu and that the ships will offer the maritime "chimariva" salute to President Erdoğan, who will watch the ceremony, as per Anadolu Agency (AA) reports.

"Drawing its strength and determination from the great Turkish nation and the crescent and star flag, the Turkish Naval Forces are ready and on duty with all its floating, diving and flying elements to give their lives for the defense of the homeland when necessary, with unwavering determination, will and excitement, in every corner of our country, beyond its borders and in the seas of the world, especially our blue homeland," Fırat was quoted as saying while commemorating founder of republic Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and all heroes of War of Independence.