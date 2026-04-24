Turkish giant Baykar unveiled two new unmanned combat platforms, the K2 kamikaze drone and the "Sivrisinek" ("Mosquito" in Turkish) loitering munition, during a live demonstration highlighting next-generation swarm warfare capabilities.

In a statement on Friday, the company said the systems demonstrated AI-supported swarm autonomy, GNSS-independent navigation, automatic target detection and strike capabilities.

A test at Baykar's flight training and test center in northwestern Edirne came ahead of platforms' public debut at the SAHA 2026 defense expo, scheduled for May 5-9 in Istanbul.

The demonstration began on April 17 with five K2 kamikaze drones taking off sequentially. The drones conducted patrol flights in multiple formations.

They were joined by 10 Sivrisinek loitering munitions, which formed a swarm beneath the K2 drones. Other Baykar platforms, Bayraktar TB2, TB3 and Akıncı, accompanied the operation and recorded the exercise from the air.

A swarm of "Sivrisinek" (mosquito in Turkish) loitering munitions is seen at Baykar's flight training and test center, Edirne, northwestern Türkiye, in this undated photo. (IHA Photo)

In the final stage, a mixed swarm of 18 unmanned aerial vehicles regrouped into a V formation.

AI-driven navigation

A key focus of the test was performance in electronic warfare environments, where satellite navigation signals may be disrupted.

Both the K2 and Sivrisinek platforms demonstrated GNSS-independent navigation using AI-powered visual positioning systems, enabling autonomous flight even in signal-denied or heavily jammed conditions.

K2 Kamikaze drones are seen on a runway at Baykar's flight training and test center, Edirne, northwestern Türkiye, in this undated photo. (IHA Photo)

The systems also showcased autonomous target detection and engagement capabilities, with Sivrisinek units conducting coordinated dive attacks on designated coordinates. During the test, one of the K2 drones broke from the swarm and executed a high-speed dive maneuver before aborting.

Long-range loitering munition

The Sivrisinek platform marks a leap in operational depth with a strike range of over 1,000 kilometers (621 miles).

Equipped with AI-enabled communication, the munitions can share target data in real time within the swarm, allowing coordinated decision-making and engagement without centralized control.

Baykar said it has developed all its projects using internal resources and continues to lead the global unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) export market.

K2 Kamikaze drones are seen at Baykar's flight training and test center, Edirne, northwestern Türkiye, in this undated photo. (IHA Photo)

The company maintained its position as the world's largest UAV exporter in 2025, reaching $2.2 billion in exports and breaking its own record.

Exports account for around 90% of the company's revenue, making it a major driver of Türkiye's high-tech exports.

Baykar has signed export agreements with 36 countries for the Bayraktar TB2 and 16 countries for the Akıncı platform, totaling 38 nations overall.