Turkish Air Force Commander Gen. Ziya Cemal Kadıoğlu and Spanish Air Force Commander Gen. Francisco Braco Carbo carried out a formation flight on Wednesday with two domestically-made Hürjet light combat aircraft.

"Two Hürjets in the sky at the same time. Our Air Force Commander, General Ziya Cemal Kadıoğlu, along with the Commander of the Spanish Air Force, General Francisco Braco Carbo, conducted a formation flight,” the Turkish Aerospace Industry (TAI) said on X.

"With every new flight, we not only elevate our goals but also write history with our star and crescent wings in the blue skies,” it added.

Türkiye's homegrown light attack jet, Hürjet, reached speeds of Mach 0.9 at an altitude of 30,000 feet.

The aircraft seeks to replace aging jet trainers and to be used as advanced jet trainers due to the increasing number of fifth-generation aircraft and their changing configurations.

The 13.6-meter (44.6 feet) Hürjet has a wingspan of 9.5 meters (31 feet).