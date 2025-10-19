Recently appearing on battlefields and often called “robot dogs,” four-legged robots now have a domestic competitor.

The final part of the four-stage NATO Innovation Continuum 2025, led by NATO Allied Command for Transformation (NATO ACT) and run with participation from academia, industry and government bodies to accelerate adoption of breakthrough technologies emerging within the alliance, which included experiments and demonstrations, was held in Türkiye.

Hyperever, a roughly 2.5‑year‑old start‑up, participated in the activity at Istanbul Technical University’s Maritime Faculty under the coordination of the Presidency of Defense Industries (SBB) with its four‑legged autonomous robot prototype, named Proteo, according to a report on Sunday.

Operating within Istanbul Technical University’s ARI Technopark, Hyperever conducts work in articulated robot design, onboard software, embedded systems and automation solutions.

The four‑legged military AI robot Proteo, developed as part of these efforts, will be capable of surveillance, logistical support and explosive ordnance disposal missions. Proteo moves skillfully while easily carrying heavy loads over difficult terrain. Compact yet powerful, it supports autonomous, semi‑autonomous and manual control guided by GNSS and advanced artificial intelligence.

With these capabilities, the “robot dog” will be a crucial assistant to military personnel in the toughest operations.

Proteo will be able to operate with a 35‑kilogram payload capacity, 4-6 hours of operating time and perform short runs at a speed reaching 12 kilometers (7.4 miles) per hour.

Çayan Baykal, founder and CEO of Hyperever, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that participating in the NATO event was very valuable for them and that they worked in an integrated way with different firms throughout the activity.

Baykal said they contributed to coastal security against enemy elements and that they transmitted images and data collected from the field to the command center in real time during missions.

Stressing that, as a start‑up, they produced their first prototype in a short time, he said: “In the process, we have built up very serious knowledge within the company. The robot was designed mainly to perform various tasks in urban areas and cave‑tunnel operations. The robot that participated in the activity is our prototype version. You will be able to see our standards‑compliant robot in the field in early next year.”

Next target: Humanoid robots

Asked about Proteo’s advantages over comparable systems, Baykal replied, “Our concept is based on making our robot durable under harsh conditions. These are really remarkably delicate devices. For our concept to be usable on the military side, it needs these features.

At the same time, a high payload capacity is critical. We are building a platform that can perform different tasks with payloads mounted on it. The greater the payload capacity, the better. In our new version, the robot will be able to carry up to 35 kilograms.”

Baykal said civilian security is also one of their main focus areas alongside military needs. He emphasized that the platform will be particularly adaptable to harsh environmental conditions and that various patrol duties could be carried out autonomously by the robot.

He added that, using the knowledge they have developed here, they plan to move on to unmanned (humanoid) robots.