Turkish drones could soon be locally produced in Qatar as STM, one of Türkiye's leading domestic defense companies, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Qatar-based Barzan Holdings to collaborate on the joint production and development of advanced unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and unmanned naval platforms.

Developing advanced and modern defense projects, STM announced an MoU with Qatar-based defense and security industry leader, Barzan Holdings, at the Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX 2026), held in Qatar, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The signing ceremony was attended by Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan bin Ali Al Thani, Qatar's deputy prime minister and minister of state for defense affairs, and Haluk Görgün, head of the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB).

Under the MoU, "the parties aim to establish the local production and integration of STM’s combat-proven tactical UAV systems in Qatar, while also advancing their future capabilities," STM said.

Established in 1991, STM is one of the major Turkish defense firms, with expertise in the production of air and naval systems through projects including national frigates such as TCG Istanbul, as well as rotary wing attack drone Kargu and fixed-wing tactical attack drone, Alpagu.

"Within the scope of the cooperation, joint production and co-development models will be explored, primarily focusing on unmanned aerial systems, while also assessing opportunities related to unmanned naval platforms," the company further said of its deal with a Qatari firm.

"In addition, STM will provide engineering, systems development, and technology integration support as a development partner to Barzan Holdings, contributing to the advancement of Qatar’s defence technology ecosystem.

Özgür Guleryuz, general manager of STM, underlined that the signed MoU represents a strategic step that further deepens defense industry cooperation between the two countries.

“The strong strategic relations between Türkiye and Qatar continue to be reinforced through concrete projects in the defence industry," he said, according to the readout.

"This goodwill agreement, signed with Barzan Holdings, aims to enable the local production, integration, and advanced capability development of our tactical UAV systems – preferred by more than 15 countries across four continents – as well as our other autonomous capabilities in Qatar," he added.

"As STM, we attach great importance to sharing our engineering strength and technological expertise with friendly and allied countries, while establishing joint production models and sustainable defense ecosystems. We believe this cooperation will provide long-term contributions to the defence and aerospace capabilities of both nations."

The Turkish Mechanical and Chemical Industry Corporation (MKE), meanwhile, also signed an agreement with Barzan Holdings to establish a joint venture (JV), which envisages the transfer of explosives manufacturing capabilities to Qatar through the planned partnership and the sale of high-technology products such as its Tolga short-range air defense system to the Qatari Armed Forces, it said in a post on X on Monday.