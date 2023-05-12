The Turkish defense industry giant Roketsan-made Çakır mini cruise missile was successfully fired from the state-of-the-art unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) Akıncı.

The Çakır was deployed at an altitude of 7,000 meters, marking its inaugural flight with the indigenous turbojet engine KALE KTJ-1750.

Ismail Demir, head of the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB) shared the images of the test-firing of the Çakır missile on his social media account.

“For the first time in the world, a cruise missile was fired from a UCAV,” he wrote.

Demir said that the missile was fired with an engine whose critical components were domestic and hit the target with pinpoint accuracy, congratulating the local defense industry.

The Çakır cruise missile is a cutting-edge weapon system designed to enhance the capabilities of the armed forces across various platforms including land, sea and air.

Leveraging state-of-the-art features and an effective warhead, the Çakır cruise missile empowers Roketsan to shape the battlefield with innovative technologies.

This versatile missile can be launched from a range of platforms such as fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft, UCAVs, armed unmanned sea vehicles (AUSVs), tactical wheeled land vehicles and surface platforms.

Its operational flexibility equips users with an array of options to engage both land and sea targets effectively.

With a range exceeding 150 kilometers (90 miles), the Çakır cruise missile enables precise strikes against surface targets, land and shoreline targets, strategic land installations, expansive areas, and even fortified caves.

With its advanced intermediate stage and terminal guidance systems, Çakır is able to engage its targets with high precision in all weather. Thanks to the network-based data link, it also allows target change and task cancellation depending on user selection while advancing to the target.