A Turkish armed unmanned surface vessel (AUSV) named Marlin successfully fired a guided missile for the first time, using a solid-propellant cruise missile with guided ammunition.

The missile was launched from the AUSV, demonstrating new capabilities in unmanned naval vehicles.

Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB) head Ismail Demir announced the achievement on social media, stating that the country is committed to advancing its capabilities in this field.

“We are determined to reach new heights in unmanned naval technology,” Demir said.

The AUSV Marlin was developed in cooperation with Sefine Shipyard and leading defense company Aselsan domestically in northwestern Yalova province, under the leadership of the SSB.

The platform, approximately 15 meters (49 feet) long, has critical capabilities related to surface warfare, underwater warfare, electronic warfare (EW) and asymmetrical operations. MARLIN, which embodies the capabilities of gunboats, can even be a naval warfare platform that can be used more flexibly than gunboats at some points.

The Marlin stands out as a new generation autonomous surface sea platform with a 15-meter-long aluminum hull design, capable of reaching a speed of 36 knots, and capable of maneuvering and performing missions even in extremely rough sea conditions. Taking its name from a fish species that can move quickly in the open seas, Marlin distinguishes itself from its peers with its superior technology and useful loads.

Besides being equipped with electro-optics, communication, navigation sensors and autonomy-mission computers developed by Aselsan, Marlin AUSV also stands out as the first unmanned surface vehicle with electronic warfare capability in the world with the Aselsan original electronic warfare suite integrated on the platform. With this configuration, the AUSV has also taken part in a NATO exercise, becoming Türkiye’s first such platform to be represented in the alliance’s military drill.

The Kuzgun-KY (solid propellant) Cruise Missile, which was fired from the Marlin, meanwhile, was developed by the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye's (TÜBITAK) Defense Industries Research and Development Institute (SAGE).

It is a medium-range strategic ammunition with new-generation guidance and effective warhead features.