The medium caliber 30x113 mm cannon of CANiK, one of the world's leading light weapons manufacturers operating under Turkish defense company Samsun Yurt Savunma (SYS), is on display for the first time at the SAHA Expo, which opened its doors at Istanbul Expo Center on Oct. 25-28.

The company is showcasing its newest products and accessories at the SAHA Expo, one of the most important fairs in the fields of defense, aviation and space.

CANiK's latest pistol models, pistol accessories, the weapon accessories under its universal accessory brand MECANIK are on display at the fair, where the company also introduces Canik Academy, conducts training activities, and CANiK SMART and CANiK APP, innovative training products.

The trophy was won by CANiK Team Captain Nils Jonasson, the champion of the biggest and most prestigious tournament of the shooting industry organized by the United States Practical Shooting Association (USPSA), and the CANiK SFx RIVAL, the winner of the Pistol of the Year Award in the U.S., will also meet with the visitors at the SAHA Expo.

Visiting CANiK's booth 2C- 03 in Hall 2, the participants will have the opportunity to closely examine and experience the company's new generation and cutting-edge technology products as well as a chance to experience Airsoft shooting.

Utku Aral, general manager of SYS, whose views were included in the company statement, stated that it gives them great pride "on behalf of our country to see how far Türkiye has progressed in the field of the defense industry."

The SAHA Expo, he said, makes great contributions to the promotion of the Turkish defense industry both in the country and abroad.

Emphasizing that as CANiK, they exhibited many new products for the first time at SAHA Expo, Aral said: “This fair, where we will have the opportunity to introduce our products to domestic and foreign participants and to come together with SAHA's wide ecosystem, will host important developments and new collaborations for us.”

Aral noted that they made the CANiK M2 QCB, Türkiye's only and largest qualified 12.7x99 mm Heavy Machine Gun, which they exhibited at the fair, ready for use by friendly and allied countries.

“In addition, the tests of CANiK M2F, the faster version of our domestic anti-aircraft gun CANiK M2 QCB, have been completed, so the new member of the CANiK M2 family is now ready for duty,” he added.

Besides, Aral went on to say, they have invested heavily in the production of medium caliber guns, which are of great importance for sea, air and land platforms, by acquiring the British company AEI Systems.

Commenting on the 30x113 mm gun, which was called VENOM LR 30, the company head said, “the VENOM LR 30 30x113 mm guns with reduced recoil can be used in a wide range from 4x4 vehicles to 8x8 vehicles, from tracked vehicles to naval platforms and air platforms.

“The 30x113 mm cannons, which can be used as both armor-piercing and destructive high-explosive munitions, and 12.7 mm heavy machine guns.”

“We aim to make our name known with our 30x113 mm gun system VENOM LR 30 in all unmanned and manned vehicles in the coming period,” he said.