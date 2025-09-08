Turkish defense company Asisguard's locally developed electro-optical reconnaissance, surveillance and targeting system has been added to the inventory of the country's security forces.

The Ankara-based designer and maker of electro-optical vision and unmanned drone systems, among others, completed the field tests of the Aggöz Gimbal 275 and the sight system entered service.

The system is a product of long-term research and development efforts to enhance the operational capabilities of Türkiye's security forces.

The Aggöz Gimbal 275 will serve as a domestically made "eye" in the field.

The system will be used as the sight system for air, land and sea platforms, with its advanced reconnaissance, surveillance and targeting system.

The sight system can perform long-term reconnaissance and surveillance via its high-resolution daytime camera and can capture uninterrupted vision at night and in bad weather conditions with its cooled thermal camera, while it features a laser rangefinder, automatic target tracking and image stabilization capabilities.

The Aggöz Gimbal 275 integrated onto a drone. (Courtesy of Asisguard)

Barış Düzgün, general manager and CEO at Asisguard, said the firm has developed critical, indigenous solutions and achieved tremendous exports in some of these key products, and that the firm is working on new solutions.

"Surveillance and visibility are tremendously important in today’s combat environment, and there’s a need for high-performance electro-optical reconnaissance, surveillance, and targeting systems to boost the effectiveness of offensive operations and to detect targets from great distances as early and as accurately as possible," Düzgün told Anadolu Agency (AA).

"Aggöz will provide security forces with critical advantages in border security, counterterrorism efforts, and reconnaissance and surveillance missions, while addressing the needs of today and also being futureproof – we will continue to enhance the performance of our systems and develop new platforms."