Türkiye is waiting for a price proposal for the possible acquisition of Eurofighter jets after submitting a list outlining its technical needs to the U.K.'s Defense Ministry, a Turkish Defense Ministry source said Thursday.

The Eurofighter Typhoon jets are built by a consortium of Germany, Britain, Italy and Spain, represented by companies Airbus, BAE Systems and Leonardo.

Ankara has been in talks with Britain and Spain to purchase 40 Typhoons, and Germany took a step toward clearing the deal after initially being opposed to it.

"The ... document, prepared within the scope of the procurement of 40 Eurofighter Typhoon Aircraft, was sent to the British Ministry of Defense and the relevant company," the source told a briefing in Ankara.

"We expect the price offer to reach us in the coming days."

This marked the latest development related to Ankara's potential purchase of jets after it announced late in 2023 its desire to buy Typhoons.

Türkiye’s interest in Eurofighters came after a prolonged process over its request to buy F-16 warplanes from the U.S.

Last month, two Eurofighter Typhoon jets belonging to the U.K.'s Royal Air Force landed at Mürted Air Base in Ankara, Türkiye's capital, for inspection by Turkish officials.

While Ankara has expressed interest in acquiring the warplanes, the process has been complicated by Germany’s objections, as approval from all producing nations is required for the sale.

Türkiye hopes to boost its defense capabilities with advanced jets while it is also developing its domestic fifth-generation fighter jet, Kaan.