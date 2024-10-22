Thousands of defense companies are gathering in Istanbul to display their cutting-edge technologies, from unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to missile systems, at Türkiye’s biggest industry showcase that comes as conflict rages in the Middle East.

The SAHA EXPO Defense, Aviation and Space Industry Fair kicked off on Tuesday and is offering a platform to more than 1,478 defense stakeholders from over 120 countries to exhibit their latest innovations.

The fair comes as Israel's relentless attacks on Gaza and Lebanon and heightened tensions with Iran have raised global concerns that a broader war could erupt in the Middle East.

Officials have repeatedly doubled down on the threat posed by Israel, even warning its military operations could soon target Türkiye.

Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır pointed out that international conflicts remain unresolved under the current global system, criticizing the United Nations for its inability to establish justice.

“The world’s current conflicts cannot be solved by the existing system, which is failing humanity in its pursuit of justice,” Kacır told the opening ceremony, adding that terrorism continues to threaten peace and stability worldwide.

Kacır condemned Israel's actions over the past year, stating, “More than 40,000 people have been killed by Israel, and nearly 2 million displaced. Israel is now exporting conflict to other countries. Can we trust a system where international institutions remain mere spectators to these atrocities?”

Türkiye has injected billions of dollars over the past two decades, which has helped it transform from a nation heavily reliant on equipment from abroad to one where homegrown systems now meet almost all of its defense industry needs.

For years, Ankara has voiced frustrations over its Western allies' failure to provide adequate defense against missile threats despite Türkiye being a NATO member.

Kacır stressed Türkiye cannot afford to remain indifferent to global developments, given its geographic proximity to ongoing crises. He emphasized the government's commitment to bolstering military and political independence through continued investment in the defense sector.

“Since 2002, we have issued 883 incentive certificates for defense industry investments, paving the way for TL 128 billion ($3.74 billion) in fixed investments,” Kacır stated. And he noted the sharp rise in global defense spending over the past decade, from $1.75 trillion to $2.5 trillion.

“We have faced covert and overt embargoes for many years, with countries attempting to weaken us both on the battlefield and at the negotiation table. Our experiences have shown that developing national and indigenous technologies in defense is the only way forward,” said Kacır.

Localization drive

The investment drive prompted the development of a range of homegrown air, land and marine platforms, which eventually helped Türkiye seal billions of dollars worth of export deals in recent years.

That helped lower Türkiye's foreign dependency in the defense industry from around 80% in the early 2000s to some 20% today.

Türkiye is currently developing its own next-generation warplane, named Kaan, one of its most ambitious projects to date. The first block of fighter jets is projected to be delivered in 2028.

In August, Türkiye announced plans for the "Steel Dome Project," an indigenous multilayered air defense system that would feature a network-centric and AI-supported multiplatform-integrated shield across large swaths of land.

Driven by combat drones, particularly those developed by Baykar, defense exports reached a record $5.5 billion in 2023, renewing the peak of $4.4 billion in 2022.

Official data from the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB) shows exports surged 9.8% in value in the first eight months of 2024, reaching more than $3.7 billion.

Kacır detailed the dramatic growth in defense projects, from just 62 in 2002 to over 1,000 today. He noted that Türkiye's defense products are now recognized globally as game-changers in military and geopolitical contexts.

"We eradicated terrorism from our homeland with our UAVs and armed drones," he added.

Türkiye now boasts about 500 defense firms and a workforce exceeding 90,000.

Kacır emphasized the increasing demand for Turkish defense platforms and noted increasing presence in the global rankings.

"The technological advancements in areas like AI, autonomy, cybersecurity, hypersonics and biotechnology will reshape the defense industry, and we are determined to lead in these fields," Kacır said.

He underscored the nation's role in shaping future defense trends, from sophisticated cyber warfare to next-generation unmanned combat aerial vehicles like the Bayraktar drones, Anka-3 and the unmanned fighter jet Kızılelma.

Over $6B in deals expected

Baykar is using the SAHA EXPO to showcase the entire Bayraktar drone family, including Kızılelma.

Ilker Akgüngör, Baykar’s spokesperson, mentioned that Bayraktar TB2, TB3 and Akıncı are also on display, alongside advanced avionics and communication systems.

Türkiye's leading rocket and missile manufacturer, Roketsan, meanwhile, is unveiling three new products: the Roketsan Pusu, the LG-155 laser-guided artillery munition and the L-OMTAS laser-guided medium-range anti-tank missile.

Faruk Yiğit, head of Roketsan, noted the significance of SAHA EXPO in strengthening the supply chain through direct interaction with suppliers.

Defense electronics pioneer Aselsan is introducing 10 new products, including anti-drone systems and network-based communication systems for UAVs.

Ahmet Akyol, general manager of Aselsan, stressed the company’s products are integrated into most of Türkiye's platforms, from submarines and ships to land and aerial vehicles.

Akyol noted the firm's commitment to supporting Türkiye's defense journey, citing $1.6 billion worth of orders placed with small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the first nine months of the year.

Two men stand next to an armed military vehicle during the opening day of the SAHA EXPO 2024, an international defense and aerospace exhibition, in Istanbul, Türkiye, Oct. 22, 2024. (AFP Photo)

Havelsan, a software and hardware company, is showcasing advancements in digital unit technology, autonomous vehicles and smart city security systems.

Mehmet Akif Nacar, general manager of Havelsan, said the expo provides a clear demonstration of the rapid growth of Türkiye's defense industry.

The fair is organized by SAHA Istanbul, Europe's largest industrial cluster, and runs through Saturday under the auspices of the Presidency and is supported by six ministries and the SSB.

The expo will be attended by around 178 foreign procurement delegations, and 374 official representatives from 48 countries, said SSB chief Haluk Görgün.

The event will see over 200 singing ceremonies and the launch of more than 300 products, he said, adding that the exhibition is expected to facilitate deals exceeding $6 billion.