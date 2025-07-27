Türkiye presented its most powerful conventional aircraft bomb, named "GAZAP," featuring a warhead weighing 970 kilograms (2,000 pounds), at the International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF) 2025 in Istanbul.

The bomb, designed by Türkiye's National Defense Ministry's research and development (R&D) center, disperses 10.16 fragment explosions per meter (3.2 feet) instead of 3 meters (9.8 feet), an official told Anadolu Agency (AA).

With its blast effect, the bomb has a very destructive capability, which can be dropped from an F-16 fighter jet.

"The R&D center has modified the explosive and filler design," the official said. "Qualification and certification processes are complete and ready for use."

Providing information on a separate bomb, NEB-2 Ghost ("HAYALET"), also weighing 970 kilograms, the official noted that it is the "best bunker-buster in the field."

"Normally, in nuclear power plants, U.S.-made missiles penetrate 2.4 meters (7.8 feet) of C35 (standard concrete). NEB-2 penetrates 7 meters of C50 (three times stronger concrete than in nuclear power plants)," the official also said.

The bunker-buster bomb can also be dropped from an F-16 fighter jet.

As part of its aircraft test, the NEB-2 bomb was dropped onto an island and penetrated 90 meters (295 feet), causing landslides, gas leaks and rock destruction on the island with a diameter of 160 meters, the official explained.

"The explosion, which normally takes 25 milliseconds (ms), was timed to 240 ms, making it more destructive," the official added.