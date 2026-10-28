Türkiye targets $11.5 billion (TL 573.14 billion) in defense and aviation exports next year while further boosting the localization rate in the sector, according to a recent report citing data from the 2027 Presidential Annual Program.

The continuation of activities and projects in the defense industry aims to lift the localization rate to 84% next year, while also enhancing national capabilities and boosting global competitiveness.

The defense and aviation industry's revenue has increased 25-fold over the past 23 years, reaching $25 billion, according to data from the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB). The industry's exports, meanwhile, have surged 40-fold, reaching $10.1 billion as of last year.

The efforts to boost localization in the defense industry have also continued uninterrupted. The localization rate, which stood at 20% in 2002, climbed to 82.3% as of 2025. Resources allocated for R&D in recent times have exceeded $3 billion, making the sector a driving force in R&D and innovation.

SSB's project volume exceeds $100 billion

In terms of employment, the total number of employees in the defense industry has surpassed 100,000. The number of projects managed by the SSB has approached 1,500. With ongoing tender processes in 2025, the total project volume exceeded $100 billion, the report by Anadolu Agency (AA) said.

While carrying out these projects, efforts are being pursued to strengthen the defense industry with the aim of minimizing external dependency to the greatest extent possible.

In line with this goal, priority is given to implementing projects that feature products with superior technical characteristics, addressing various operational needs and mission areas. Various support mechanisms are also implemented to enhance industrial capabilities and ensure sustainability.

Alongside this, efforts to foster transformation in defense industry technologies continue with growing investments directed toward future technologies. In the era marked by rapid transformation and technological breakthroughs, road maps are being developed for disruptive technologies such as quantum computing, artificial intelligence (AI), autonomous systems, and hypersonic technologies.

According to the annual program, policies advancing the defense industry aim to meet Türkiye's defense and security needs next year by maximizing the use of national technologies and capabilities.

Also, R&D and product development activities for military and civilian use will be supported in groundbreaking technologies such as quantum computing, AI, autonomous systems, and hypersonic technologies.

To meet the growing demand for skilled human resources in the sector, educational infrastructure will also be strengthened, with the goal of also boosting interest in the defense industry through technology competitions and programs.

The promotion and participation at leading domestic defense and aviation events will also be encouraged.

Strengthening collaborations

Efforts will be made to position the Turkish defense industry as a globally competitive player. Defense industry cooperation meetings will be held with 21 countries, AA report said.

Türkiye will also host the 130th meeting of the NATO Main Armaments Group on Land Systems. Moreover, participation in 15 international defense and security fairs will be ensured.

Platforms will be established to strengthen collaboration among industry stakeholders. Provincial meetings, as well as technopark, clustering, and organized industrial zone gatherings, will also be organized.

In addressing cybersecurity needs in both defense and security, as well as the civil sector, the goal is to support the use and development of domestic products in defense-related projects.

As a result of all these activities, by 2027, the localization rate in the defense industry is expected to increase to 84%, while defense and aviation exports are projected to reach $11.5 billion, revenues $28 billion, and employment to approximately 138,000.