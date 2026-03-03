Work was underway with the United States to lift sanctions imposed on Ankara before the U.S. midterm elections in November, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said, according to remarks published Tuesday, but warned Israel was opposed to the potential move.

In 2020, Washington imposed Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) sanctions on fellow NATO member Türkiye over its acquisition of Russian S-400 systems. It also removed Ankara from the F-35 fighter jet program, a move Türkiye called unjust and illegal.

Ever since exclusion from the U.S.-led multinational program, it has repeatedly called the move unfair and voiced hope that the sides could overcome the issue during U.S. President Donald Trump's second term.

The sides are seeking a workaround to lift sanctions and allow Ankara to buy the jets.

Following a meeting with Trump last September, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said he was hopeful that the meeting would help lift sanctions blocking Ankara's purchase of F-35 jets.

Trump has good ties with Erdoğan, raising hopes in Türkiye that a solution can be found this year.

Asked during a Ramadan fast-breaking dinner with members of Turkish media if Israel, which Türkiye has criticized fiercely over its genocidal attacks on Gaza, opposed the U.S. lifting the sanctions, Fidan said Israel did not want regional countries to obtain certain capabilities.

"That is the mode they are in now. Let's see, these battles will continue. Everyone will play the cards in their hands somehow," he said, according to a transcript of his comments on Tuesday.

Fidan's comments come as the U.S. and Israel are at war with Iran, Türkiye's neighbor. Ankara has condemned the U.S. and Israeli offensive against Tehran and called to return to a diplomatic solution.

Fidan also stated that maintaining stability in Iran and the region is critical, emphasizing that they are making intensive efforts to ensure calm and re-establish a peaceful environment.