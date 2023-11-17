President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Türkiye has alternatives if Germany refuses to sell warplanes.

Speaking in a joint news conference with Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Erdoğan said Germany is not the only country that makes fighter jets.

"Türkiye has alternatives if Germany blocks Eurofighter sales," he said.

Defense Minister Yaşar Güler announced Thursday that Türkiye is considering purchasing 40 Eurofighter Typhoon jets, though Germany appeared to oppose the idea.

The Eurofighter Typhoon is a European multinational twin-engine, canard delta wing, multirole fighter manufactured by a consortium of Airbus, BAE Systems and Leonardo.

The state-run aviation company Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), which has a wide product range, from helicopters to training planes to unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), showcased its 5th-generation fighter jet KAAN this year. KAAN is expected to fly with a domestically produced engine in 2028.

The country aims to replace its existing F-16 fleet with new-generation aircraft, including KAAN, by the 2030s.

KAAN is a twin-engine all-weather air superiority fighter that boasts all technologies and features found in 5th-generation warplanes.