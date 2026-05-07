Despite continued progress and novelties in its thriving defense sector, Türkiye stunned both domestic and global public and analysts this week as it unveiled its first intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

The missile named Yıldırımhan has a range of 6,000 kilometers (more than 3,720 miles) with a warhead carrying capacity of 3,000 kilograms, officials said. It uses liquid nitrogen tetroxide as fuel and is powered by four rocket propulsion engines.

The country showcased its intercontinental ballistic missile at a major defense expo held this week, joining the U.S., Russia, and only a small number of other powers that have such weapons.

The unveiling of a long, white-toned missile at the SAHA 2026 expo also garnered widespread attention in international media and among social media users.

The debut at the fair, where numerous other domestic arms were also showcased, including, for example, components of the "Steel Dome" air system that Türkiye is currently developing, put the direct spotlight on ICBM, as it is seen as a groundbreaking development that places the country among the global elite.

The intercontinental ballistic missile is a ballistic missile with a range greater than 5,500 kilometers.

Türkiye has so far developed a number of missiles with a smaller range and has publicly introduced its first hypersonic missile, Tayfun Block 4, last year.

The Yıldırımhan system, on the other hand, is considered a critical force multiplier under modern warfare doctrines, with its combination of high speed and maneuverability allowing it to reach target areas while limiting the opposing side's early warning and interception capabilities. The missile, developed by the Defense Ministry’s research and development center, is said to have the ability to reach a speed of Mach 25.

This makes it fivefold the hypersonic speed, which far exceeds the speed of sound.

"The laboratory testing processes for the Yıldırımhan missile system, which has a warhead carrying capacity of 3 tons, have been successfully completed, and work related to field tests is ongoing according to the planned schedule," the Defense Ministry said in its weekly statement on Thursday.

Emphasizing that the fuel system of the Yılıdırmhan long-range missile system was produced domestically and nationally by the Defense Ministry's R&D Center, Rear Adm. Zeki Aktürk said: "The unsymmetrical dimethylhydrazine (UDMH) and nitrogen tetroxide-derived liquid fuels used in the Yıldırımhan missile system are being produced domestically by our R&D center.

"This fuel technology, with its long-term storability, ability to operate at low temperatures, and high energy production capabilities, provides high maneuverability to missile systems."

"Our ministry will resolutely continue to support the development of our defense industry, to develop domestic and national systems, and to enhance Türkiye's strategic deterrence capacity as part of the national technology initiative," he added.

Türkiye has invested billions of dollars to transform from a nation heavily reliant on equipment from abroad to one that is a major exporter and where homegrown systems now meet almost all of its defense industry needs.

For much of the past two decades, Ankara has expressed frustration over its Western allies' failure to provide adequate defense systems against missile threats despite Türkiye being a major NATO member.

Rising regional tensions have prompted the country to boost its deterrence, and the country continues the development of a wide range of platforms, from land, aerial, to naval ones.

This week, defense giants have unveiled a variety of products from new kamikaze drones, an autonomous kamikaze unmanned surface vessel, smart cruise missiles, and domestically developed electro-optical systems.