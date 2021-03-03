Time stands still in Egypt's century-old watchmaker shop

Time seems to have stood still at Papazian's, the Armenian watchmaker shop that has stood in Cairo's Attaba Square since 1903 under the arcade of an old Haussmann-style building built in the downtown district's heyday and currently surrounded by street vendors.
Samy Taha, a 63-year-old Egyptian watchmaker, repairs a watch at the Francis Papazian watchmaker's shop in Attaba district, Cairo, Egypt, Feb. 23, 2021.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.