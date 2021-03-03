Daily Sabah logo

Time stands still in Egypt's century-old watchmaker shop

by French Press Agency - AFP Mar 03, 2021 6:40 pm +03 +03:00

Time seems to have stood still at Papazian's, the Armenian watchmaker shop that has stood in Cairo's Attaba Square since 1903 under the arcade of an old Haussmann-style building built in the downtown district's heyday and currently surrounded by street vendors.

Samy Taha, a 63-year-old Egyptian watchmaker, repairs a watch at the Francis Papazian watchmaker's shop in Attaba district, Cairo, Egypt, Feb. 23, 2021.

AFP Photo

Ashod Papazian, a 64-year-old Armenian Egyptian watchmaker, poses for a photo outside his family-owned business – the Francis Papazian watchmaker's shop – in Attaba district, Cairo, Egypt, Feb. 23, 2021.

AFP Photo

Refaat Makary, a 58-year-old Egyptian watchmaker, repairs a watch at the Francis Papazian watchmaker's shop in Attaba district, Cairo, Egypt, Feb. 23, 2021.

AFP Photo

Karam Iskandar, a 56-year-old Egyptian watchmaker, repairs a watch at the Francis Papazian watchmaker's shop in Attaba district, Cairo, Egypt, Feb. 23, 2021.

AFP Photo

Samy Taha, a 63-year-old Egyptian watchmaker, repairs a watch at the Francis Papazian watchmaker's shop in Attaba district, Cairo, Egypt, Feb. 23, 2021.

AFP Photo

Francis Papazian watchmaker's shop in Attaba district, Cairo, Egypt, Feb. 23, 2021.

AFP Photo

Samy Taha, a 63-year-old Egyptian watchmaker, repairs a watch at the Francis Papazian watchmaker's shop in Attaba district, Cairo, Egypt, Feb. 23, 2021.

AFP Photo

Refaat Makary, a 58-year-old Egyptian watchmaker, repairs a watch at the Francis Papazian watchmaker's shop in Attaba district, Cairo, Egypt, Feb. 23, 2021.

AFP Photo

Refaat Makary, a 58-year-old Egyptian watchmaker, repairs a watch at the Francis Papazian watchmaker's shop in Attaba district, Cairo, Egypt, Feb. 23, 2021.

AFP Photo

Ashod Papazian, a 64-year-old Armenian Egyptian watchmaker, poses for a photo at his family-owned business – the Francis Papazian watchmaker's shop – in Attaba district, Cairo, Egypt, Feb. 23, 2021.

AFP Photo

Francis Papazian watchmaker's shop in Attaba district, Cairo, Egypt, Feb. 23, 2021.

AFP Photo

Samy Taha, a 63-year-old Egyptian watchmaker, repairs a watch at the Francis Papazian watchmaker's shop in Attaba district, Cairo, Egypt, Feb. 23, 2021.

AFP Photo

Ashod Papazian, a 64-year-old Armenian Egyptian watchmaker, holds a clock as he sits behind the counter at his family-owned business – the Francis Papazian watchmaker's shop – in Attaba district, Cairo, Egypt, Feb. 23, 2021.

AFP Photo

Ashod Papazian, a 64-year-old Armenian Egyptian watchmaker, holds a clock as he sits behind the counter at his family-owned business – the Francis Papazian watchmaker's shop – in Attaba district, Cairo, Egypt, Feb. 23, 2021.

AFP Photo

Ashod Papazian, a 64-year-old Armenian Egyptian watchmaker, holds a clock as he sits behind the counter at his family-owned business – the Francis Papazian watchmaker's shop – in Attaba district, Cairo, Egypt, Feb. 23, 2021.

AFP Photo

