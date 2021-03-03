Time stands still in Egypt's century-old watchmaker shop

Time seems to have stood still at Papazian's, the Armenian watchmaker shop that has stood in Cairo's Attaba Square since 1903 under the arcade of an old Haussmann-style building built in the downtown district's heyday and currently surrounded by street vendors.

Samy Taha, a 63-year-old Egyptian watchmaker, repairs a watch at the Francis Papazian watchmaker's shop in Attaba district, Cairo, Egypt, Feb. 23, 2021.

AFP Photo