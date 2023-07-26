In a bid to bolster bilateral relations in the defense sector and enhance the supply and development of defense industry products and services, Türkiye and Kenya have officially signed a “Defense Industry Cooperation Agreement.”

The agreement was inked during the 16th International Defense Industry Fair, IDEF’23, currently held in Istanbul.

The signing ceremony took place between Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB) head Haluk Görgün and Kenya’s Defense Minister Aden Duale, highlighting the mutual commitment to collaborate on various aspects of defense and security.

The agreement with Kenya is expected to be a key driver in institutionalizing cooperation and advancing joint initiatives in the field, Görgün commented on the deal.

“The agreement covers the principles of mutual cooperation activities to be carried out between the two countries in the field of defense industry,” Görgün stated. He further elaborated on the key provisions of the agreement, which encompass direct supply, development, production and delivery of various defense industry products and services required by the security organizations of both nations.

Among the crucial aspects included in the agreement are provisions for sales, maintenance, modernization and technology transfer of systems and platforms in the inventory.

Meanwhile, Türkiye has separately signed a military-financial cooperation agreement with Tajikistan.

National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler and his Tajik counterpart, Şerali Mirzo, signed the military financial cooperation agreement and a cash aid implementation protocol between the two countries.

The deal also came amid the IDEF.