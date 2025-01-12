Two more Istif-class frigates developed within Türkiye's MILGEM project were launched into the sea, according to the head of the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB) on Saturday.

"The indomitable guardians of the Blue Homeland met with the sea!" SSB President Haluk Görgün said in a post on X, along with the video of frigates.

"Under the coordination of our Presidency of Defense Industries and the partnership of TAIS and STM, our MILGEM ISTIF Class frigates, IZMIR (F-516) and IZMIT (F-517), were launched into the sea," Görgün said.

These two national vessels, equipped with over 80% of the local content rate, follow the earlier delivery of TCG Istanbul (F-515), developed within the country’s National Ship Project (MILGEM).

Türkiye’s first-in-class frigate TCG Istanbul entered the inventory of the country’s Naval Forces Command in a ceremony held last January.

"Following our previously delivered ISTIF Class Frigate TCG ISTANBUL (F-515), these national ships will represent our nation's power and determination in the world's seas with a local content rate of over 80% and high technology," noted Görgün.

This screen grab from the video shared by the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB) shows the TCG Izmir (F-516) frigate, Türkiye, Jan. 11, 2025. (DHA Photo)

TCG Izmir is the second of the Istif-class frigates being produced at Anadolu Shipyard and the agreement was signed between STM and TAIS on Jan. 20, 2023.

TAIS was established by the owners of the leading shipyards of Türktoe to offer expert and innovative solutions in navy shipbuilding, while STM (Defense Technologies Engineering) is one of the leading domestic technology and defense contractors.

With a displacement of 3,000 tons, length of 113.2 meters (371.4 feet) and width of 14.4 meters, TCG Izmir and TCG Izmit are the second and third frigates of the Istif class group, with TCG Içel (F-518) being fourth and final one.

"These ships, which will be put into the service of our Navy, will reinforce our independence at sea with our national engineering knowledge and will take our defense capability to the next level," Görgün further said.

Amid a development contract of 36 months, both frigates are planned to be delivered to the Navy in the 2026-2027 period.

Moreover, Görgün also expressed gratitude to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for his support, noting that under his leadership, Türkiye is taking "firm steps toward becoming a country that is strong at sea, deterrent in the field, and has a say at the table."

"In this important project, we would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to our companies, especially TAIS and STM, Anadolu Shipyard, Sedef Shipyard, Sefine Shipyard, ASELSAN, HAVELSAN and all our subcontractors who contributed to the project," he concluded.