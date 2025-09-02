Türkiye on Monday launched its eighth national ship produced within the MILGEM project to the sea in a ceremony held in the northwestern province of Yalova.

The multirole frigate named TCG Içel (F-518) met with the sea during the ceremony at Sefine Shipyard in Yalova's Altınova district.

The TCG Içel project was signed on April 6, 2023, between the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB), the shipyard joint venture TAIS and defense firm STM to produce seven units of the "Istif-class" frigates. Two of the seven are in construction at the Sefine Shipyard.

The TCG Içel can perform in surveillance, reconnaissance, patrol, anti-submarine warfare, air defense, self-defense and search and rescue missions in all weather conditions up to sea state five, or up to 13 feet (4 meters).

The frigate will work in protecting maritime transport in coastal waters, tracking and preventing terrorist attacks and providing amphibious support.

The TCG Içel is 113 meters (370.7 feet) long with a total capacity of around 3,200 tons.

The frigate features a combination of gas turbine and diesel engines, capable of a maximum speed of over 29 knots. The vessel has a range of 5,700 nautical miles at 14 knots and 4,000 nautical miles at 19 knots with 95% fuel consumption.

The frigate can remain at sea for at least two weeks with provisions and water capacity, while the ship's helicopter deck will allow for 10-ton helicopters or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) stationed on it.

The TCG Içel boasts homegrown weapon systems, sensors, and software. The 76-millimeter gun made by Turkish firm MKE, Gökdeniz close air defense system, Midlas vertical launch system, and Atmaca anti-ship missiles are among the domestic items used on the ship.

The 3D air and surface search radar, fire control radar, electro-optical search and tracking system, electronic warfare system, and network combat management system ADVENT will also be integrated with the weapons.

The TCG Içel was made by 200 supplier companies' efforts, with a domestically-produced content rate of over 70%.