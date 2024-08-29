Türkiye reiterated on Thursday that there is no change in its position amid recent speculations that Ankara was keen to keep S-400 air defense missile systems in storage in return for the U.S. lifting its ban on F-35 fighter jets.

A report by the daily Cumhuriyet alleged that Türkiye offered to keep Russian-made systems “in boxes,” with inspection arrangements suggested to Washington.

Officials on Thursday denied that, stressing Türkiye’s need for air defense systems and affirming that there is no change in Ankara’s stance on the matter.

“Our country’s need for air defense systems persists. In this context, the S-400 air defense system remains in the inventory of the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK),” Defense Ministry sources told Anadolu Agency (AA).

Türkiye was sanctioned by the U.S. and removed from the multinational F-35 fighter jet program in 2019 due to its acquisition of S-400s from Russia.

Since then, it has been working to procure 40 Block-70 F-16 fighter jets and 79 modernization kits from Washington. The deal was approved earlier this year after Türkiye's blessing of Sweden's NATO bid.

Asked whether Türkiye wanted to return to the F-35 program, Defense Minister Yaşar Güler earlier this month said talks between Ankara and Washington continued on the matter.

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland earlier this year said Washington was open to welcoming Türkiye back into the F-35 program if the issue over the S-400s is resolved.

Türkiye had sought to purchase as many as 100 F-35 jets, and its companies were building some 900 fighter jet parts.

Ankara has repeatedly said the purchase of two battalions of the Russian surface-to-air missile system followed the U.S.' refusal to supply Patriots.

Washington argued that the S-400s posed a risk to the advanced fighter jet, whereas Ankara insisted they would not be integrated into NATO systems.

Ankara has repeatedly demanded reimbursement for its payment for the F-35s before requesting to buy F-16 warplanes and modernization kits to refresh its existing fleet.

It seeks to replace the aging F-16 fleet in the Air Forces Command's inventory, which will be phased out starting in the 2030s.

Türkiye is developing its own fifth-generation fighter jet, named Kaan. The warplane completed its maiden flight in late February, while its mass production is expected to start in 2028.