Türkiye aims to finalize a $6 billion defense agreement with Saudi Arabia, covering warships, tanks and missile systems, a report said on Monday.

The deal, which could include Saudi Arabia’s involvement in Türkiye’s fighter jet development program, is expected to be finalized during President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s potential visit to the kingdom in March, Bloomberg News reported.

Saudi Arabia, one of the world’s largest arms importers, represents a significant market for Türkiye’s growing defense sector. In 2023, Saudi Arabia signed an agreement for the purchase of high-altitude drones from Baykar, dubbed the biggest defense contract in Türkiye's history.

The new deal would extend cooperation to include the Altay main battle tank and missile defense systems, the report said, citing Turkish officials familiar with the matter.

Additionally, Türkiye is keen for Saudi Arabia to become a partner in its Kaan fighter jet, which successfully completed its first test flight last year but is still several years from operational readiness.

The Kaan program has already attracted international collaboration, with the U.K.'s BAE Systems involved, and officials suggesting that other nations may also join in varying capacities.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan was due in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday and is likely to discuss the deal alongside other bilateral matters.

Türkiye's defense exports surged nearly 30% annually to reach a new record high of $7.2 billion in 2024, according to official data.