The Trilateral Defense Committee of Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan held its inaugural meeting in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, according to the written statement made by the Ministry of Defense of Saudi Arabia, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported Thursday.

According to the statement, Deputy Defense Minister Celal Sami Tüfekci, Deputy Minister of Defense of Saudi Arabia Talal Bin Abdullah Bin Turki Al-Otaibi and Lieutenant General Muhammed Said from the Pakistan Armed Forces attended the meeting, which was held to improve cooperation in the field of defense.

After the meeting, the officials attended special bilateral working groups.

At the Saudi Arabia-Türkiye working group meeting, the roadmap for cooperation in the defense industry, technology transfer and nationalization, and the development of scientific research were discussed.

Alongside Al-Otaibi and Tüfekci, the head of the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB) Haluk Görgün also attended the meeting, according to AA reports.