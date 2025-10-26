The process of Türkiye's procurement of advanced Eurofighter fighter jets has reportedly approached its final stage and the deal could be finalized in the upcoming days, according to Turkish media reports on Sunday.

Ankara had, in late 2023, announced its interest in acquiring 40 Eurofighter Typhoon jets.

The Eurofighter Typhoon is a twin-engine multirole aircraft jointly produced by European giants, Airbus, BAE Systems and Leonardo.

Eurofighter procurement, which has initially been slowed due to German objections, is set to be completed as part of a multifaceted agreement that involves newly manufactured aircraft alongside transfers from Qatar and Oman's inventories, according to media reports.

Airbus Defence and Space CEO Michael Schoellhorn, in a recent interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), said talks on selling Eurofighter jets to Türkiye are approaching the final stages, and he's very optimistic the negotiations will soon conclude successfully.

According to a Sunday report by NTV, the final signatures are expected to be signed during U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s visit to Ankara next week.

The report indicated that under the agreement, Türkiye plans to acquire both newly produced jets and aircraft from Qatar and Oman.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said earlier this week that he held talks on the plan to obtain Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets from Qatar and Oman during a regional tour to the Gulf, adding that discussions were going well.

"We want to conclude these rapidly and, God willing, make our Air Force much stronger. Our Air Force will become much stronger with these jets," he said, according to a transcript of his comments on Friday.

"The talks on this technically detailed matter are progressing positively," he also said.

Starmer is expected to meet with Erdoğan during his visit to Ankara early next week, the NTV report said.

The meeting will focus on bilateral relations and regional issues, notably the Russia-Ukraine war and the reconstruction of Gaza, it added. One of the main items on the agenda will be the procurement of Eurofighter jets, the report also said.

President Erdoğan had already met with the British prime minister earlier this month during the Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit in Egypt, which saw the signing of a historic deal that calls for a cease-fire in Gaza.

Agreement may be signed

Following the meeting, an agreement is expected to be signed regarding the long-ongoing plan to purchase 40 Eurofighter fighter jets.

According to information obtained by NTV, the majority of these aircraft will consist of new-generation Eurofighters currently on the production line for the Royal Air Force. Based on the production schedule, the jets will be delivered to Türkiye as they roll off the factory line.

Under the agreement, Türkiye will also acquire Eurofighter jets currently in service with the air forces of Qatar and Oman.

Earlier in July, Türkiye and the United Kingdom signed a preliminary memorandum for the sale of Eurofighter Typhoons, which are produced by a consortium made up of the U.K., Germany, Italy and Spain.

1st ones from Qatar

The first Eurofighter jets to enter Türkiye’s inventory are expected to be those obtained from the Qatar Air Force, according to NTV.

The aircraft to be procured from Oman will undergo modernization by the manufacturer before being delivered to Türkiye, the report suggested.

Moreover, it indicated that once the signatures are completed for the Eurofighter procurement process, training and adaptation programs for Turkish pilots will begin.

After this process is completed, the first Eurofighter squadron is expected to become operational.

Despite boasting NATO's second-largest army, Türkiye often faced arms embargoes from its allies in the past. That pushed it to significantly boost domestic capabilities and curb foreign dependence over the last two decades.

Today, it produces a wide range of vehicles and arms types domestically, including its own drones, missiles and naval vessels.

According to reports, Ankara seeks to bolster its air capabilities by purchasing advanced fighter jets from European countries and the U.S. amid rising regional threats.

The Eurofighter Typhoon is a highly agile aircraft, designed to be an effective dogfighter in combat. Its later production aircraft have been increasingly better equipped to undertake air-to-surface strike missions and to be compatible with an increasing number of different armaments and equipment.

With its twin-engine delta wing design, the jet excels in both air-to-air and air-to-surface missions. In the air superiority mission, the Eurofighter Typhoons are typically equipped with air-to-air missiles for beyond-visual-range and close combat.

Originally conceived as a multinational program to modernize the air forces of European industrial partner nations, the Eurofighter Typhoon has now been sold to five additional customers – Austria, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait and Qatar – doubling the number of original user nations.