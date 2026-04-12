Türkiye’s flagship defense industry is taking new steps as it sees moves targeting expansion and cooperation in regions as far as Latin America.

With military agreements approved by Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee, Türkiye is expanding its reach from the Balkans to Latin America.

The committee recently reviewed and approved military agreements signed with Brazil, Albania and North Macedonia. The agreements are expected to be placed on the General Assembly agenda and enacted into law in a short period of time.

During the discussions, Deputy Foreign Minister Mehmet Kemal Bozay noted that Brazil is the largest power in Latin America with a $25 billion defense budget, and shared details about the content of the agreement and planned initiatives in the country.

Accordingly, the planned steps under the agreement signed with Brazil include a joint aircraft platform.

Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Brazilian aerospace giants Embraer and Akaer. The two countries are planning to establish a joint aircraft production platform.

At the same time, negotiations are ongoing for the joint production of TAI’s Anka and Aksungur unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) systems in Brazil, tailored to local requirements. Connections are also being developed in jet engine technologies.

Other leading defense companies, such as Roketsan and Baykar, are also continuing high-level contacts with Brazilian firms on product sales and technology transfer.

Agreements in Balkans

Meanwhile, Bozay stated that Türkiye is reaping the results of “subtle diplomacy” with Albania and North Macedonia through the defense industry. He noted that Turkish UAV systems have been delivered to Albania, along with ammunition from Roketsan and howitzers from Mechanical and Chemical Industry Corporation (MKE).

He added that North Macedonia’s helicopter needs are being met by the domestically produced Gökbey, and that the partnership between MKE and Macedonian company ATS is emerging as one of the most significant industrial investments in the region.