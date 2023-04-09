Professors from universities in Türkiye and Serbia are working on an early warning system to safeguard the border areas of NATO countries against nuclear attacks.

Prepared by Türkiye's Bolu Abant Izzet Baysal University and Serbia's University of Nis to develop an early warning system for the protection of NATO countries, the project was accepted by the military alliance.

The project began around three months ago, according to Bolu Abant Izzet Baysal University.

Ercan Yılmaz, a physics professor at the university, is leading the production of sensors. Meanwhile, the Serbian team will develop reader circuits and software compatible with these devices.

Yılmaz emphasized that the defense system will be integrated into a drone to continuously scan NATO borders.

"We have run our simulations. We have also completed our design. We will have completed the sensor part in about eight months. The other party has started the work on the electronic circuit," he told Anadolu Agency (AA).

"The system will be integrated into a drone. The drone will constantly cross the borders of NATO countries. In case of any nuclear smuggling, it will be able to identify and flag it," he said.

Yılmaz noted that the system would play a crucial role in detecting nuclear attacks in advance.

"It will offer an advance notice in case of a nuclear attack. It can be used as an early warning system," the professor added.

Goran Ristic, a professor in the electronics engineering department at Nis University, said the system would be used to measure radiation and would be of vast importance to all countries.

Aleksandar Jaksic, a consultant for the project from Ireland, said the system would help detect any nuclear attack.

"NATO countries will be able to use it easily. It will help detect any nuclear attack or even a dirty bomb. In this respect, it will boost the security of NATO countries substantially," he said.

The project is expected to be completed in two years.