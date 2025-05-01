Türkiye and Britain signed the Türkiye-U.K. Defense Industry Council (TUDIC) Specification on Wednesday, which institutionalizes cooperation between the two countries in the defense industry field.

Haluk Görgün, head of the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB), Deputy Defense Minister Musa Heybet and Maria Eagle, U.K. minister for defense procurement and industry, met in London for the meeting, the SSB said on X.

"At the meeting, which was held with the will to deepen cooperation against the changing global security environment and common threats, a strong will was demonstrated further to advance the defense industry relations between the two countries," it said.

Within the framework of the meeting hosted by Eagle, the TUDIC Specification, which institutionalizes the cooperation in the field of defense industry between the U.K. Defense Procurement and Industry Ministry, the Turkish National Defense Ministry and the SSB, was signed.

"We see this important meeting, which was held with the participation of Turkish and British defense industry companies, as an important step that will contribute to the further strengthening of the strategic defense industry partnership between Türkiye and the U.K.," it added.