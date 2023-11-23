Türkiye has launched discussions to buy 40 Eurofighter Typhoon jets from European states in response to its blocked request for F-16 jets from the United States, a Turkish Defense Ministry source said Thursday.

Defense Minister Yaşar Güler is set to hold talks on the issue with his British counterpart Grant Shapps in Ankara on Thursday, the source said. Türkiye wants to buy a newly built and most advanced version of the Eurofighters, he added.

Güler last week announced that Türkiye is considering purchasing the warplanes, though Germany appeared to object to the idea, he said.

The Eurofighter Typhoon is a European multinational twin-engine, canard delta wing, multirole fighter manufactured by a consortium of Airbus, BAE Systems and Leonardo.