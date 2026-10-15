Türkiye and Spain plan to develop a joint version of the Turkish advanced Hürjet aircraft, incorporating contributions from Spanish subcontractors, a senior official said Wednesday.

Speaking at the opening of the Ida Türkiye Defense and Aerospace Industrial Cooperation Days in Ankara, the head of the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB), Haluk Görgün, described Spain's selection of Hürjet for its air force as the most prominent example of cooperation between the two countries.

"The initial versions of Hürjet will be manufactured and delivered by Turkish Aerospace Industries. But with contributions from subcontractors in Spain and additional certification there, we will deliver a version that could become a joint platform for the two countries," he said.

The aircraft would initially meet Spain's requirements before being offered to other NATO members and friendly countries, he added.

Görgün welcomed Spain's participation as the first partner country under the event's new cooperation model, saying international gatherings of small- and medium-sized enterprises provide an important way to strengthen industrial ties.

He also said that Türkiye's defense industry exports had exceeded $7.4 billion this year, already matching the previous year's total.

He said the sector comprises more than 4,000 companies and nearly 130,000 employees, with an average age of 34.

Highlighting the seasonal pattern of defense exports, Görgün said shipments in the final two months typically significantly exceed the monthly average, supporting expectations that annual exports would surpass last year's level.

He attributed the industry's progress to Türkiye's industrialization model, which has enabled a transition from direct procurement to indigenous designs and platform exports.

Felipe Javier Carrasco Torres, deputy industry minister of Spain's Valencia region, said cooperation with Türkiye could help expand the region's defense and security industries.

Valencia has industrial clusters spanning traditional manufacturing and emerging technologies, including semiconductors, photonics, aerospace and drones, he said, adding that its companies currently serve mainly civilian markets.

Torres invited Turkish industrialists to a defense and security industry event planned in Valencia next September, emphasizing that cooperation with other countries and institutions would help the region develop capabilities more quickly.