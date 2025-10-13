Türkiye has successfully conducted a test launch of its indigenous SOM-J cruise missile, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır announced on Monday, saying it showcased the country's advanced engineering capabilities.

The SOM-J is a next-generation, medium-range, all-weather, air-to-surface standoff cruise missile developed by the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye's (TÜBITAK) Defense Industries Research and Development Institute (SAGE).

"The SOM-J cruise missile developed at TÜBITAK SAGE demonstrates the level of engineering Türkiye has achieved," Kacır said on social media platform X.

During the test, the missile proved its ability to evade defense and radar systems through complex maneuvers and low-altitude flight, the minister added.

He highlighted SOM-J's features, including sea-skimming flight, post-launch control and full engagement capability against surface targets, calling the achievement "a step forward on the path toward a fully independent and leading Türkiye."

Besides fighter jets, the cruise missile is also aimed to be integrated into domestically developed drones.

The missile is part of the SOM family, designed for use against ground and sea targets.

They are estimated to have an operational range of more than 250 kilometers and offer low visibility, high precision, resistance/endurance against mixing measures, network-based movement suitability, engagement with opportunity targets and selection between pre-planned tasks during flight, target definition during flight, selectable stroke parameters and universal weapon interface compatibility.