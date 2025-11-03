Türkiye will swiftly advance its national defense projects and strengthen win-win defense cooperation with its European allies, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Monday, as he vowed to boost the country's defense industry as part of the Türkiye Century vision.

Speaking to reporters after a Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara, Erdoğan said Türkiye will continue to make history in the defense industry despite all overt, covert attempts at obstruction.

Highlighting the recent opening of the BMC Ankara facility – one of the world’s top five and Europe’s top three tank and next-generation armored vehicle production sites – Erdoğan reminded that the first deliveries of the domestically produced Altay main battle tank have been made to the Turkish Armed Forces.

“Our goal is to deliver 250 Altay tanks within six years,” he said, expressing gratitude to all contributors to the project.

The president also praised progress in Türkiye’s air defense capabilities, noting landmark meetings with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, which led to new defense agreements, including an understanding on the Eurofighter jet supply.

“While accelerating our domestic and national projects, we will strengthen defense cooperation with our European allies on a win-win basis,” Erdoğan said.

He underscored the government’s commitment to the National Combat Aircraft project, KAAN, set to join the Turkish Air Force as planned. “Just as HÜRJET aims for leadership in its class, KAAN will also strive for the top in its category once all processes are complete, God willing,” he said.

Erdoğan also noted that Spain recently approved the purchase of 45 HÜRJET aircraft, calling it proof of Türkiye’s growing confidence and influence in the global defense market. “This is only the beginning. Despite all visible and hidden efforts to obstruct us, Türkiye will continue to make history in the defense industry,” he said.

The president stressed that Türkiye’s achievements in the defense sector symbolize the nation’s resilience and independence:

“We are advancing not only for ourselves but also for the strength and security of our region.”