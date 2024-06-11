Malaysia has signed a memorandum of understanding to purchase three Turkish corvette warships, a top defense body announced on Monday.

Malaysian Defense Minister Mohamed Khaled Nordin presented Malaysia's letter of acceptance to procure the naval vessels to be built by Turkish defense firm STM, the Turkish Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB) said in a statement.

Nordin attended a ceremony in Ankara, which marked the first time Malaysia had signed a government-to-government (G2G) deal to acquire defense products.

SSB President Haluk Görgün said the memorandum of understanding marks a new chapter of strategic partnership between the two countries' defense industries.

"The successful execution of this project will ensure that the Turkish defense industry is prioritized as a provider in the Royal Malaysian Navy’s other projects in the 15 to 5 Transformation Program to be implemented in the coming period," Görgün said.

He underlined that Türkiye would "develop together with friendly and brotherly countries, sharing our technologies, know-how and expertise in the defense industry."

The warships will be equipped with systems produced by about 50 Turkish defense companies, including Havelsan, Aselsan and Roketsan.

Görgün said the project is hoped to be "just the beginning of long-term cooperation between the two countries on naval platforms."

Nordin said the deal will benefit both countries, especially Malaysia, as Türkiye is today a "sophisticated military power, possesses excellent defense technologies and is one of the most advanced military producers in Western Asia."

The construction will start this year, and the ships will be delivered to the Malaysian Navy within three-and-a-half years, said STM General Manager Özgür Güleryüz.

The ships will have a length of nearly 100 meters (328.08 feet), a displacement of 2,500 tons, a maximum speed of 26 knots, a helicopter landing platform and capacity for more than 100 personnel.