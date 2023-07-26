Türkiye will complete the modernization of its F-16 Block-30 and F-16 Block-40/50 type fighter jets by 2025, according to an agreement signed at the 16th International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF) in Istanbul on Wednesday.

The Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB) project will be conducted by the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI).

The head of SSB, Haluk Görgün, said the F-16s will be modernized with indigenous avionic equipment.

Software and hardware for the jets will be changed to integrate them with indigenous ammunition, he noted.

The F-16 Özgür modernization program – undertaken by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) – focuses on upgrading the existing F-16 fighter jets in the Turkish Air Force arsenal with national mission computers and software.

The project aims to equip 35 F-16 Block 30 aircraft with a unique mission computer with national avionics and national OFP software.

As part of the modernization process, the F-16 Block 30 warplanes will receive several upgrades, including the following components: a national mission computer, system interface units, cockpit upper front control panels, fuel hydraulic indicators, engine display screens, emergency indicators, national sound safety devices, national friend-foe identification (IFF) systems, multi-mode receivers, inertial navigation systems, interface blinding units, helmet integrated aiming systems, center cockpit indicator and color multifunction displays.