Türkiye is gearing up to host a major defense fair next month, which is set to once again showcase its sectoral capacity and vision, while also enhancing the global visibility of homegrown technological initiatives, according to a senior official on Thursday.

The International Defence and Aerospace Exhibition, SAHA 2026, will take place in Istanbul on May 5-9.

Haluk Görgün, the head of the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB), told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the SAHA Istanbul Defense and Aerospace Cluster has brought dynamism to the sector with significant contributions, providing stakeholders with the opportunity for global visibility.

"The event, organized under the auspices of the Turkish Presidency, will serve as a strategic showcase, bringing Türkiye’s defense, aviation and space vision to the world,” he said.

"The event will help reinforce the country’s technological independence with the further global visibility of our homegrown initiatives, in line with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s ‘Century of Türkiye’ vision."

The SAHA 2026 event will run under the motto "Master Technology, Shape the Future" this year, providing a platform where Turkish firms will showcase their achievements so far and discuss the capabilities tomorrow may bring.

Görgün stated that Türkiye’s defense industry is advancing with its high-tech-focused research and development (R&D) approach and through the collective efforts of a broad ecosystem made up of prime contractors, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), universities and startups.

He noted that every step taken toward enhancing the country’s defense ecosystem aims to make it more competitive, resilient and sustainable.

He stated that this year’s event is expected to see more intensive global representation and stronger business development, bringing together more than 1,700 participating firms from over 140 countries alongside officials and procurement teams across an area of more than 100,000 square meters (107,639 square feet).

One of the standout features of SAHA 2026 is the next-generation experience areas that offer participants the opportunity to interact closely with cutting-edge technology.

Görgün stated that events such as the FPV drone zone, international competitions, combat zones for unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) and the "World Drone War” event will help participants assess the transformation of the modern combat environment and real-world needs on the ground.

Meanwhile, sessions under the "SAHA Talks” umbrella will focus on topics such as digital transformation, artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity and dual-use technologies.

The event’s multi-hub structure will take participants to Atakoy Marina and Sarayburnu for maritime platforms, turning the event into a comprehensive gathering involving land, air, sea and space platforms.

The business-to-business (B2B), government-to-business (G2B) and government-to-government (G2G) meetings to be held at the expo will help deepen connections, while new product launches will boost the visibility of high-tech products in global markets.

Görgün stated that the signing ceremonies held at the previous event and the scale of resulting deals showed the SAHA platform’s capacity to generate business.

"We aim to further advance this momentum with more than 150 signing ceremonies this year, resulting in a massive increase via joint development, supply chain integration, tech collaborations and export-oriented deals," he said.

"SAHA 2026 will enhance our collaboration networks with the global ecosystem, creating a broad foundation for cooperation from Europe to the Gulf and from Asia-Pacific to North America."

He added that the event will also include Türkiye’s Public Day, when young people, families and technology enthusiasts will have the opportunity to experience the latest developments firsthand.